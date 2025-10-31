Teen cricketer Ben Austin dies after freak training accident in Melbourne nets

An Australian teenage cricketer died on Thursday after being struck by a cricket ball during a practice session in Melbourne.

According to reports, Ben Austin, 17, was training — with a helmet but no neck guard — during a net session in Ferntree Gully on Tuesday when he was hit in the neck by a ball thrown using a handheld ball launcher.

He was rushed to the hospital and put on life support, but died on Thursday.

Ben's dad Jace Austin said the family was "utterly devastated" by the death of "our beautiful Ben", while Cricket Victoria said the cricketing community across the country would be mourning the teenager's death.

Cricket Victoria chief executive Nick Cummins said: "The ball hit him in the neck in a similar accident that Phil Hughes suffered 10 years ago."

India and Australia players wore black armbands in his memory during the Women's World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai.