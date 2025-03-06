Whatever the challenge, KL Rahul always game for it even with unsteady batting order

India needed 87 off the last 15 overs to win Tuesday’s semi-final against Australia when KL Rahul joined Virat Kohli at the crease after Axar Patel’s dismissal. On paper, the required runs with six wickets in hand weren’t too difficult a task, especially with Kohli looking steady.

But on that sticky Dubai pitch, the situation was tricky nonetheless. However, Rahul showed he knows how to handle such situations, staying at the crease till the very end and hitting the winning runs that confirmed India yet another Champions Trophy final berth.

There has been much talk about Rahul’s No. 6 position in the batting order. Precisely, that has been his slot since the Sri Lanka ODIs last year. His batting order has been shuffled frequently in Tests too to suit the team’s requirements. To be fair to Rahul, he

has tried his best to adjust to the circumstances and contribute to the team’s cause every time.

Yes, he hasn’t cleared all tests with distinction. But one cannot fault his effort to prove that the phrase ‘comfort zone’ has never dictated him. Rahul's proactive approach at the crease in the ODI format has been a highlight, benefiting India in the period ranging from late middle overs till the death.

“Since the team requires a left-right combination, that’s the reason Axar is batting ahead of KL. But otherwise, how KL has performed in that position shows his adaptability,” former chief selector MSK Prasad told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

“Also, KL always had that skill. It’s showing, given how he had played in the 2023 World Cup and the way he’s playing at present.”

Keeping aside the vital 47-run fifth-wicket partnership between Kohli and him in the semi-final, Rahul’s 42 not out off 34 balls was as good as an unbeaten 50-plus score in those circumstances. Another quick dismissal following that of Axar could well have doubled the pressure on India. But Rahul paid respect to the pitch’s sluggishness, focused on the ones initially and chanced his arms only when the equation became a run-a-ball need for India. He made sure there was no panic in the closing stages of the chase.

Not just on Tuesday, but against Bangladesh too, his unbeaten 41 in an unbroken 87-run fifth-wicket partnership had played a part in India’s six-wicket win, chasing a 229-run target on a sluggish track.

Rahul has been India’s first-choice keeper-batter in ODIs for quite some time now. Yet, he has had to deal with conversations on whether Rishabh Pant should have been playing instead of him.

“If I say those conversations are not going to affect him, it’s a lie. They will. But since KL has been backed and given a clarity of role by the team management, that has given him enough confidence to be his natural self. Also, Rahul has a better ODI average (48.53) than Pant (33.50),” Prasad explained.