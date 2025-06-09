We haven’t seen the best of him, capable of much more: Marnus Labuschagne on Sam Konstas

Young Sam Konstas was one of the talking points of the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Particularly for his audacious scoops and reverse-scoops on debut in Melbourne last December that had rattled Jasprit Bumrah to an extent.

The 19-year-old’s exuberance at the top during that Boxing Day Test, where he hit 60 off 65 balls in his maiden international innings, was key to Australia taking a 2-1 lead before eventually winning the series 3-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teenager, also a part of Australia’s squad for their World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord’s, is capable of much more, feels Marnus Labuschagne. “Sam is a very talented player, and we haven’t seen the best of him by any stretch of the imagination,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“He has got time, and he is someone we are investing in. You can’t ever predict what the future holds, but he is a very good player who will have a very good career.”

Konstas’ presence in the XI for the WTC final, though, isn’t guaranteed.

With all-rounder Cameron Green available for selection, Labuschagne may be promoted to partner Usman Khawaja at the top.