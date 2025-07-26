Dominant England batter India  

Going into the third day, Ricky Ponting had predicted that England would aim to bat only once in the Manchester Test given the favourable conditions on offer at Old Trafford.

His words proved to be prophetic as Joe Root led England’s dominance in the fourth Test with his 38th Test century.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Root clinically tore through the Indian attack, it will be a battle of survival for Shubman Gill’s team, who are 1-2 down in the series, during the remaining two days.

It will take a miracle for India to avoid defeat in this Test unless rain intervenes.

England were 544/7 at stumps, 186 runs ahead and in complete control. They

have scored 319 runs during the day for the loss of five wickets with captain Ben Stokes batting on 77.

While none of the bowlers managed to make a mark, Gill’s decision to delay in bringing on Washington Sundar added to their woes. He finally got to bowl after 70 overs and struck almost immediately, first removing Ollie Pope (71) and then Harry Brook.

India’s decision to leave out wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and go in with four pacers, including Shardul Thakur, proved to be a disaster. With the wicket showing signs of turn, Kuldeep could have proved to a handful in the circumstances.

India employed spinners Washington and Ravindra Jadeja from both ends despite taking the new ball. The move worked as Sundar had Pope caught at first slip before having Brook stumped as he was beaten by the flight.

Root chose to play on the backfoot when the spinners were in operation and used the reverse sweep effectively. He added 144 with Pope to put it beyond India as Gill was left searching for answers.

He was later involved in another 142-run partnership with Stokes.

Bumrah bowled just one over with the new ball before leaving the field. Gill too followed him into the dressing room. When Bumrah finally returned, the umpires reminded him that he was only allowed to bowl post Tea.

The fast bowler’s spell after Tea lasted just four overs, with figures of 0 for 14, with a solitary maiden, before being replaced by Jadeja.

It was only after Jadeja had removed Root that Bumrah returned to claim Jamie Smith.

Bumrah chat

A telling visual emerged from before the start on Friday which showed Bumrah engaging in an intense and animated chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel.

The cameras captured Bumrah expressing frustration following India’s struggles the previous evening.

“It (the situation) puts pressure on him (Bumrah). He was the one in control, but when others leak at the other end... at almost 6 runs per over, it takes a toll, even if you’re the best bowler in the world,” Ravi Shastri said on-air.