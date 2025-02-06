Ups and downs not new for skipper, Rohit Sharma loses cool with media in Nagpur

The pressures of poor form and an uncertainfuture seem to be telling on Rohit Sharma.

The India captain generally enjoys his sessions with the media given his sense of humour but he lost his cool in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Questions on his lack of runs irked Rohit at the news conference.

“What kind of a question is that? This is a different format, a different time,” he shot back. “As usual, as cricketers, we know there will be ups and downs and I have faced a lot in my career, so this is nothing new to me. We know every day is a fresh day, every series is a fresh series.

“I am looking forward to the challenge, not looking at what has happened in the past. Clearly you don’t, so obviously for me also there is no reason to look back too much. A lot of good things have happened as well. It’s important that I focus on what is coming up and what lies ahead for me. It is as simple as that... (We’ll) look to try and start the series on a high.”

Rohit termed a question on his future as irrelevant.

“How is it relevant that I talk about my future plans sitting here when there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy coming up. Reports have been going around for a number of years, but I am not here to clarify those reports. For me, these three games and the Champions Trophy are very important, so my focus is on these games. We will see what happens afterwards.”

Questions on Hardik Pandya’s fitness also annoyed the skipper.

“Why are we thinking about the negatives? That he will get injured, this will happen, that will happen. In the minds of the selectors, there are things. I can’t saythat here. We played the World Cup when they got injured. He got injured in the third or fourth match.

“After that, we played the whole tournament. Although we lost the final, we played good cricket till the final. So now, I won’t think about what will happen if we get injured.”