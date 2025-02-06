MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 February 2025

Ups and downs not new for skipper, Rohit Sharma loses cool with media in Nagpur

'As usual, as cricketers, we know there will be ups and downs and I have faced a lot in my career, so this is nothing new to me. We know every day is a fresh day, every series is a fresh series', Rohit said

Our Bureau Published 06.02.25, 10:38 AM
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma File picture

The pressures of poor form and an uncertainfuture seem to be telling on Rohit Sharma.

The India captain generally enjoys his sessions with the media given his sense of humour but he lost his cool in Nagpur on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questions on his lack of runs irked Rohit at the news conference.

“What kind of a question is that? This is a different format, a different time,” he shot back. “As usual, as cricketers, we know there will be ups and downs and I have faced a lot in my career, so this is nothing new to me. We know every day is a fresh day, every series is a fresh series.

“I am looking forward to the challenge, not looking at what has happened in the past. Clearly you don’t, so obviously for me also there is no reason to look back too much. A lot of good things have happened as well. It’s important that I focus on what is coming up and what lies ahead for me. It is as simple as that... (We’ll) look to try and start the series on a high.”

Rohit termed a question on his future as irrelevant.

“How is it relevant that I talk about my future plans sitting here when there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy coming up. Reports have been going around for a number of years, but I am not here to clarify those reports. For me, these three games and the Champions Trophy are very important, so my focus is on these games. We will see what happens afterwards.”

Questions on Hardik Pandya’s fitness also annoyed the skipper.

“Why are we thinking about the negatives? That he will get injured, this will happen, that will happen. In the minds of the selectors, there are things. I can’t saythat here. We played the World Cup when they got injured. He got injured in the third or fourth match.

“After that, we played the whole tournament. Although we lost the final, we played good cricket till the final. So now, I won’t think about what will happen if we get injured.”

RELATED TOPICS

Rohit Sharma ICC Champions Trophy Indian Cricket Team
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Won't leave, put that in your brain': Palestinians reject Trump's Gaza expulsion demand

Trump's call for depopulating Gaza has stunned Palestinians. Hundreds of thousands in the territory rushed to return to their homes – even if destroyed – as soon as they could following the ceasefire reached last month between Israel and Hamas
Reuters
Quote left Quote right

We were handcuffed and legs were chained. These were opened at the Amritsar airport

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT