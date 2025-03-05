'Unstoppable team India': Sreesanth backs 'Men in Blue' to triumph in Champions Trophy final

Team India simply looks unstoppable, exuding confidence, energy and dominance and World Cup-winning former India pacer Sreesanth feels no side can stand in their way in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side trounced reigning world champions Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal here on Tuesday to make it four wins out of four in the ICC showpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

They now await the winners of New Zealand and South Africa for the Sunday's summit clash.

Also Read New Zealand opt to bat against South Africa in Champions Trophy semifinal

"Doesn't matter who the opponents are in the final -- India are going to win," the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner told PTI Video.

"There is so much positive energy. They are playing some wonderful cricket. The way Virat Kohli anchoring the chase, the way Shreyas Iyer has stepped up -- let's just keep our fingers crossed." Sreesanth also emphasised the importance of staying grounded.

"Let's be humble in our process. That's what Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) used to say -- one of the best captains I've played with.

"Even Sourav Ganguly used to say the same. Dada always used to say, let's be humble and trust the process. That's exactly what the Indian team is doing... Gautam (Gambhir) bhai is doing a great job," he observed.

Mohammad Shami, returning after a 14-month injury layoff, has once again emerged as India's leading wicket-taker in a world tournament, claiming eight wickets. He shares the top spot with New Zealand's Matt Henry, both having taken eight wickets.

Shami was the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup, with 24 wickets, where India finished as runners-up to Australia. That tournament marked his last appearance before the injury layoff.

"Shami 'one of the biggest fighters. I remember seeing him bowl at the nets. I used to tell him, 'Shami, you will go a long way', and I like it a lot because of the way he has upgraded himself.

"Playing for the country, forgetting the past, looking ahead, even after coming back from injury and doing well, getting the wicket in the first over..." Sreesanth also believes India's domination in world cricket has well and truly arrived.

"Absolutely, there's no doubt that India will dominate world cricket for years to come. The talent pipeline is incredible -- from domestic cricket to Under-19 tournaments to women's cricket, the system is flourishing. We have to thank the BCCI and Jay Shah for building such a strong foundation. The support system, the sponsorships, the structure -- India are well ahead of the rest of the world." Echoing Sreesanth’s thoughts, former India cricketer and 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team manager Lalchand Rajput hailed the team's all-round brilliance against Australia.

"Be it the bowling, fielding, or the batting, it was perfect execution, and that is why we call them the champion team." He also hailed Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for laying the foundation for India's chase.

"You had a required rate of about 5.25, but they took singles and doubles, and anchored the chase... It was phenomenal." Rajput also lauded Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Axar Patel for providing finishing touches. He also praised India's bowling execution in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.