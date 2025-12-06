MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Breetzke relishing new role as SA’s No.4 ahead of Vizag decider

South Africa batter says game-changers like Brevis and Jansen allow top four to build platforms with confidence

Our Bureau Published 06.12.25, 10:15 AM
Matthew Breetzke, during the second game in Raipur on Wednesday.

Matthew Breetzke has been pushed down to No. 4 in the current series but he has been performing consistently, including scoring a match-winning half-century during South Africa’s chase of 359 in Raipur.

“Obviously, I’m just getting more experience now batting at four... I’m starting to feel a little bit more comfortable in the role,” Breetzke said on the eve of the series decider in Visakhapatnam.

“So that helps, and I think the more I play at No.4 and in this role, hopefully the better I’ll get.”

Breetzke highlighted the depth in South Africa’s batting line-up. “I think we’ve got a nice balance in our side with a couple of guys that are just proper batters, and then you’ve got powerhouses like (Dewald) Brevis and (Marco) Jansen that can sort of change the game on its head.

“We’ve seen (Corbin) Bosch in the last two matches play some really special innings, I think as the top four, it gives you a lot of confidence; you can take a little bit more time because, you know, they’ve got that explosive power at the back end. So
for us, it’s just about setting that platform.”

