Joe Root’s 138 anchors England after Mitchell Starc’s six-wicket haul in day 2 at Gabba

The No. 1-ranked batter in test cricket posted his maiden hundred in an Ashes match Down Under late on Day 1

Our Web Desk, AP Published 05.12.25, 11:32 AM
England's Joe Root celebrates his century during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.

England's Joe Root celebrates his century during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. AP/PTI

Joe Root finished unbeaten on 138 after England was dismissed for 334 on Friday in the third over on Day 2 of the second Ashes test.

The No. 1-ranked batter in test cricket posted his maiden hundred in an Ashes match Down Under late on Day 1 and shared a 70-run last-wicket stand with No. 11 Jofra Archer.

Brendan Doggett picked up the last wicket on the 14th ball of the day for Australia when Archer hooked and Marnus Labuschagne took a one-handed catch at backward square. England's innings lasted 76.2 overs.

Root faced 206 deliveries in his drought-breaking century, his first in four Ashes tours to Australia.

Archer's 38 came off 36 balls, his career-highest test score containing two sixes and two boundaries, including a square drive in Mitchell Starc's first over of the day.

England resumed Day 2 at 325-9, with Root on 135 after posting his long-awaited hundred to give England the honours on Day 1 and a boost in confidence after an eight-wicket loss in the series-opener last month.

Root shared crucial stands of 117 with Zac Crawley (76), 54 with Harry Brook (31), and 70 with Archer. Starc, who returned 6-75 from 20 overs to increase his series haul to 16 wickets, had the visitors reeling at 5-2 in the third over of the match.

With his third wicket at the Gabba, Starc surpassed Pakistan great Wasim Akram (414 wickets from 104 tests) as the most successful left-arm fast bowler in test cricket.

