‘You've saved all our eyes’: Grace relieved as Root’s Gabba hundred averts Matthew Hayden’s bold bet

A promise from Matthew Hayden made his family and probably the whole of Australia sweat but Joe Root’s long-awaited century in Australia has brought relief to the cricketing world.

Back in September, speaking on a podcast on YouTube, the former Australian opener said: "I will walk nude around the MCG if he (Joe Root) doesn't make a hundred this summer."

Hayden’s daughter Grace, who also works as a cricket commentator, amplified the moment by urging Root on social media to reach three figures. "Please @root66 make a hundred,” she said.

Root delivered on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test in Brisbane, scoring a century to spare Hayden from his own wager.

Grace Hayden's instagram story. (Picture from social media)

Grace was relieved. "Root, thank you, you've saved all our eyes," she posted on her Instagram story.

Hayden later congratulated the England batter in a video shared by England Cricket on X, noting that Root’s landmark innings had finally arrived after ten fifties in Australia.

"Congratulations mate on a hundred here in Australia. Took you a while and there was no one that had more skin in the game than me, literally. I was backing you for a hundred in a good way. So congratulations, ten fifties and finally a hundred. You little ripper mate. Have a beauty and bloody enjoy it," Hayden said in the video.

Root remained not out on 138 off 206 balls, featuring 15 fours and a six, marking his maiden Test hundred on Australian soil and the 40th of his career.

He became the second England player after Maurice Leyland to score a century on the opening day of a Gabba Test and the eighth England batter to reach three figures at the venue.

He achieved the milestone in his 30th innings in Australia, reaching the mark in 181 deliveries.

England ended Day 1 at 325 for 9 in 74 overs with Root and Jofra Archer unbeaten.

Archer contributed a brisk 32 off 26 deliveries with one four and two sixes. At the beginning of Day 2, Archer was dismissed by Brendan Doggett and his cameo of 38 runs in 36 deliveries came to an end.

Mitchell Starc secured his second five-wicket haul of the series and the 18th of his Test career.

At the time of publishing, Australia were 377 for 6 in 72 overs with Alex Carey and Michael Neser at the crease. Australia led by 43 runs.