Travis Head backs Kohli, Rohit to play 2027 ODI World Cup amid future speculation

Australian opener Travis Head expects India’s batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to continue till the 2027 ODI World Cup, despite growing speculation over their future in international cricket.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the three-match ODI series starting Sunday in Perth, Head called the pair “two of the great white-ball players” and said he would “put his money” on them featuring in the next World Cup.

“Two quality players, two of the great white-ball players. Probably, Virat is the greatest white-ball player. Rohit is probably not far behind,” said Head while addressing the media alongside India spinner Axar Patel.

“As someone who opens the batting in the same format, I hold huge regard for Rohit and what he’s been able to do. I think they’re both going to be 37, aren’t they?”

Both Kohli, 36, and Rohit, 38, are active only in the 50-overs format, and the upcoming series could be their final outing in Australia. The duo last featured for India in the Champions Trophy final in March, where they beat New Zealand.

With Shubman Gill set to lead India’s ODI squad for the first time in Australia, head coach Gautam Gambhir has remained non-committal about whether the veteran batters will continue beyond the series.

Head, who has faced both Indian stars in bilateral contests and the IPL, said he had never had the opportunity to discuss batting with Rohit but hopes to do so someday. “It’s nice just watching from afar,” he said.

“He plays the game in the right way. I haven’t had the opportunity to play with him anywhere, but maybe that chance will come,” he added.

The left-hander was also cautious about his own workload, saying he had yet to decide if he would play all eight white-ball matches against India with the Ashes looming in the calendar.

Head confirmed that all-rounder Cameron Green’s exclusion from the series was precautionary. “I’m sure he’s all right. It’s disappointing that he’s not here for the next three games, but it won’t affect the Ashes,” he said.

Green joins regular skipper Pat Cummins, wicketkeeper Alex Carey, and spinner Adam Zampa on the sidelines for the opening match.

Josh Philippe will take over wicketkeeping duties, while Matt Kuhnemann comes in as the left-arm spin option.

The series will also give Marnus Labuschagne, called up to replace Green, a chance to carry his strong domestic form into the white-ball setup after scoring back-to-back centuries in the Sheffield Shield.

Head said the India-Australia rivalry always brings out the best in both sides. “It’s always a big series. You look at the guys playing, highly skilled opposition, it’s a very exciting start to the summer,” he added.

Following the ODIs in Perth (October 20), Adelaide (October 23), and Sydney (October 25), the two teams will play a five-match T20I series beginning October 29 in Canberra, as part of their build-up to next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from Reuters and PTI)