'Time-wasting' drama spices up duel: Zak Crawley's tactic sparks heated exchange of words

Test cricket has its unique thrills. Like it was in the closing stages of play at Lord’s on Saturday. While India wanted to squeeze in one more over in search of a wicket, England opener Zak Crawley seemingly tried time-wasting tactics. It led to a dramatic end to the third day’s play, with players from both camps having a heated exchange of words.

The incident has drawn a variety of reactions.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan felt India had nothing to complain about. “It’s as good a piece of time-wasting I’ve ever seen. India can’t complain because yesterday (Friday) (Shubman) Gill was down with the hamstring strain... (KL) Rahul was off the field and wouldn’t have been able to open the batting,” Vaughan said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

“Neither team can complain, but what great drama and what a great day,” Vaughan added.

Another former England skipper, Alastair Cook, said the series needed such drama to spice it up.

“Everyone has been so friendly, but this always happens in a series of five matches. There are little moments... (Ben) Duckett was like a dachshund — all those big dogs and he was the one squaring up to (Mohammed) Siraj,” Cook said.

India opener KL Rahul said he understood Crawley’s tactic.

“What happened at the end is just part of the game. I understand from an opening batter’s point of view. I know exactly what was going on,” Rahul said at the media conference at the end of the day’s play.

England bowling consultant Tim Southee said: “Always exciting to see both sides animated towards the end. (But) not sure what they (India) were complaining about when Gill was lying down getting a massage in the middle of the day yesterday (Friday).”