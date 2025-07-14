Target at Lord’s appears closer than it actually is: India need 135 runs, England need 6 wickets

After the pacers had flown the flag of the Indian attack high in their ongoing tour of England, it was the turn of a spinner to show his craft on Sunday at Lord’s.

The star of India’s show with the ball on Day IV of the third Test was off-spinner all-rounder Washington Sundar (4/22 in 12.1 overs).

But that's not the complete story. With the bat, India weren't all smiles as, in pursuit of a 193-run target, they were wobbling at 58/4 at stumps on an eventful penultimate day.

It was because of Washington that India did not have much trouble in bowling England out for 192 in the hosts' second innings, even when Jasprit Bumrah had to wait for 55 overs to get his first wicket. But barring the disciplined, consistent KL Rahul (33 batting), the response from India's batters so far hasn't been ideal.

Rahul's opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, surviving a testing opening over from Chris Woakes, played a needless pull to be dismissed once again by Jofra Archer for nought. Karun Nair looked steady, but an error of judgement off a delivery darting in from Brydon Carse ended his stay.

Carse, thereafter, gave England the present they yearned for. India captain Shubman Gill, giving a mouthful to England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett for their time-wasting tactics towards the end of Day III, had a disappointing time with the bat in this Test.

Gill failed for the second time on the bounce on a pitch that isn't flat, as Carse trapped him LBW with another shaping-in delivery.

On what turned out to be the last ball of the day, England skipper Ben Stokes castled night-watchman Akash Deep to ensure India remained under pressure.

Of course, for India to win this Test and get a 2-1 lead, Rahul will have to carry on anchoring the innings, though there's still some batting to come for the visitors.

England too will be hopeful of a win, but they may also rue the reprieve to Rahul, who was dropped by Woakes off his own bowling. India's total was 9/1 then.

Earlier, it was Mohammed Siraj’s double strike in the morning session, when he accounted for Duckett and Ollie Pope, that played a big role in giving India control early on.

Then, it was Washington who took centre stage with the wickets of Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Stokes and Shoaib Bashir, all four of them cleaned up. Brought on to bowl in the second session, Washington used the drift well and kept targeting the stumps to bamboozle the England batters.

It's up to the India batters now. The job isn't easy.