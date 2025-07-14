Relentless Siraj sparks the fire in India attack: Pacer's two wickets set the tone for the day for India

When the Indian pace attack gets spoken about, it’s Jasprit Bumrah who bags all the adulation. Quite fairly too, given his consistency, particularly in Test cricket.

However, one should also remember workhorse Mohammed Siraj, who has quickly established himself as a core member of the Indian pace bowling group since his Test debut in Australia in December 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

An automatic choice for India, especially in Tests outside Asia, the tireless Siraj already proved himself on a flat deck in Birmingham with his first-innings haul of six wickets. On the penultimate morning of the ongoing third Test at Lord’s, with the pitch having a fair amount of purchase for the bowlers, the tenacious Siraj once again exhibited his skills. This time, he cashed in on the pressure created by Bumrah.

Siraj's two wickets set the tone for the day for India. First, he got Ben Duckett, with the English opener playing a poor shot. That wicket worked as a catalyst in charging up the aggressive Siraj, and that’s when the 31-year-old pacer is at his best.

Ollie Pope, a nervous starter in the first place, looked far from assured during his stay out there in the middle. Siraj set him up with a few outside the off-stump and then suddenly jagged one back to trap Pope LBW, after convincing captain Shubman Gill to go for a review.

Siraj could have dismissed Joe Root too, but the Umpire’s Call denied the pacer his third of the innings.

Those two wickets from Siraj (2/31) formed the backbone of India's impressive bowling display on Sunday.