Time to do 'something exceptional': Abhishek Sharma seeks tips from Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma had a quick chat with Travis Head ahead of the start of the second T20I at the MCG. Did the conversation help Abhishek notch up his 37-ball 68 on Friday... The Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates were not willing to share details.

“Yeah, I was trying because I knew that he’s not going to give me anything (by way of tips on how to bat in these conditions) because he’s the kind of batter that doesn’t think too much. And still I was asking him a bit regarding the pitches and how they are gonna play,” Abhishek said after the match.

“He was like, just go and enjoy. And that’s the thing he’s been doing at Sunrisers as well. So I knew that he’s gonna tell me this, but still I wanted to hear from him.”

Abhishek’s innings was the only positive for India considering that the batters struggled in cold and windy conditions on a wicket which offered bounce and movement.

Abhishek spoke about the hard work that had gone into building his T20 game.

“It is not usual (this high-risk game) but with ups and downs in my batting for a fair amount of time, even I was confused. I saw even in the IPL, openers were so

consistent. Obviously, if you have to take on the competition, you have to do something exceptional.

“I felt I could work on my ability to play my shots. I try to execute my shots using my awareness of the field. In the nets, or when I am at home, my focus is to bat with a field in mind. Also I try to play different bowlers all the time, and not similar bowlers. And then the only motive is: play my shots without getting out. That training has helped me a lot,” said Abhishek.

“The challenge is that a lot of players, including me, are on their first tour here. We knew about the extra bounce and pace, but still the way they bowled, surprised us,” he said. “They were very disciplined with their line and length, and credit goes to them.”

“Our plan was to dominate up front, but it was a little unexpected for us. When wickets are falling in front of you, no matter who the batter is, you have to play for the team. The wicket was difficult, it wasn’t easy to hit shots,” he said.

Abhishek knows that he has to keep up the good work if India have to draw level in the next match, in Hobart on Sunday.