The Kohli XI: Gems from the ‘quiet grind & long days’

63 vs WI, Mumbai (Nov 2011)

A tricky target of 243 was ahead of India on Day V of the third and final Test against the West Indies at the Wankhede. India were in a spot of bother at 113/4, with Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid too dismissed. The pressure was on VVS Laxman. But he was wonderfully assisted by a young Kohli who, registering his maiden Test fifty (52) in the first innings of that game, showed excellent composure on a final-day pitch with his strike rotation and overall enterprising batting. Kohli’s knock took India closer to the target as well, though they couldn’t win it as Ravichandran Ashwin was run out off the last ball.

116 vs Australia, Adelaide (Jan 2012)

This was not just Kohli’s maiden Test hundred, but also one kind of retaliation from the battered Indian batting group that had struggled right through the tour Down Under and was the reason for the visitors being down 0-3 in the four-Test series. Kohli’s 75 in the second innings of the Perth Test was an indication of his mental toughness, aggression and ability. The century in Adelaide was an extension of it, comprising 11 boundaries and a maximum that had sent a message across to the Australian bowlers about what lay ahead during future India tours.

103 vs New Zealand, Bengaluru (Aug/Sept 2012)

India were 80/4 in response to the Black Caps’ first-innings total of 365 in the second and final Test. A confident Kohli stitched back-to-back partnerships of 99 and 122 with Suresh Raina and then-captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, respectively, en route to his second Test ton. In the second innings, with 261 to get and big names like Virender Sehwag and Sachin back in the hut, Kohli paired up with Dhoni again to follow up his first-innings century with an unbeaten 51 that took India home from a precarious 166/5.

107 vs Australia, Chennai (Feb 2013)

In response to Australia’s 380, India were in a bit of discomfort at 105/3. A set Cheteshwar Pujara departed against the run of play, but Sachin found an ally in Kohli, who took the pressure off him and kept the scoreboard ticking. Whenever the bowlers erred in line or length, Kohli ensured he punished them on way to forging a crucial 91-run stand with Sachin first before a 128-run partnership with double-centurion Dho­ni for the fifth wicket that turned the heat on Australia. Kohli’s century laid the platform for Dhoni’s double hundred, which took the game away from the visitors.

119 vs South Africa, Johannesburg (Dec 2013)

This was probably Kohli’s toughest tour against a solid South African side brimming with confidence. Batting first, India were two down for 24 before Kohli took on an attack featuring Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and the like. On a pacer-friendly Wanderers track, his 119 at a strike rate of 65.74 with 18 boundaries were a reflection of the progress he was making in terms of his quality. Without his innings and stands of 89 with Pujara and 68 with Ajinkya Rahane, India may have struggled to reach even 200 in their first innings, forget 280.

141 vs Australia, Adelaide (Dec 2014)

Kohli’s first Test as captain showcased his versatility and adaptability. His performance combined classical elegance with defiance when facing a daunting 364-run target in the fourth innings. He scored 141, adding to his first innings score of 115, making him the only Indian to achieve twin centuries on captaincy debut. His innings, highlighted by exquisite cover drives and fearless pulls, stood out even as the team’s lost by 48 runs.

153 vs South Africa, Centurion (Jan 2018)

Playing a captain’s knock, Kohli brought up his second Test century on South African soil with a blend of bravery and brilliance. He was the last man to be dismissed, and his 153 reflected his grit and genius, merging technique with fierce competitiveness. Facing bowlers like Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Morkel and Lungi Ngidi, Kohli held his ground. Though India lost the Test by 135 runs, his performance won hearts and earned respect worldwide.

54 vs South Africa, Johannesburg (Jan 2018)

Kohli showcased what was one of his most underrated performances on a difficult pitch bordering on the dangerous, as even the Proteas made an attempt to have the game called off. Despite the harsh conditions, Kohli scored 54 runs off 106 balls in the first innings and 41 runs off 79 in the second. Like the quicks’ performances in both innings, Kohli’s contribution with the bat was equally important in India’s 63-run consolation win.

149 vs England, Edgbaston (Aug 2018)

This England tour was Kohli’s chance to exorcise the ghosts of 2014, where James Anderson in particular had given him a torrid time outside the off-stump. Kohli took charge of the innings even as wickets continued to tumble. On a challenging pitch, his score of 149 was a remarkable display of dominance, resilience and maturity against the English bowlers, including Anderson. It wasn’t just a century, but a redemption story in real time.

123 vs Australia, Perth (Dec 2018)

On a Perth Stadium pitch tailor-made for quicks, Kohli was at his absolute best, although this century was less flamboyant. He left deliveries well, defended late and attacked selectively, showing traits that are the hallmarks of a batsman in complete control, especially against a quality pace attack. Although India lost the Test, Kohli’s century was unanimously praised as one of his most technically proficient performances overseas.

254 not out vs South Africa, Pune (Oct 2019)

This innings was a lesson in patience, precision and authority in 336 balls of chanceless brilliance. What made this knock (his career-best in the format and the highest by an Indian Test captain) particularly special was that it underlined pure and relentless accumulation of runs. Kohli batted South Africa into submission and left the field undefeated, finishing with 33 boundaries and two sixes that laid the foundation for India’s huge innings-and-137-run victory.