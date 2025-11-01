Team that dusts itself & carries on: South Africa Women are trained to fight odds

Not just “unreal”, but enviable as well.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt had said how unreal it felt after her breathtaking 169 laid the platform for South Africa’s huge win over England in Wednesday’s semi-final in Guwahati, which also earned them their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup

final berth.

In fact, Wolvaardt and her teammates have been able to achieve what the Proteas men haven’t yet. Teams led by Kepler Wessels, Hansie Cronje, Graeme Smith, AB de Villiers and Temba Bavuma could take the South Africa men’s sides only till the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup. In that context, what the Wolvaardt-led unit has done so far in this World Cup has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Having played the deciders of both the 2024 and 2023 editions of the Women’s T20 World Cup, Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium will be the South African women’s third successive World Cup (T20I and ODI combined) final appearance. The challenges of a final are always bigger, but momentum is something the Wolvaardts and Marizanne Kapps will be enjoying going into Sunday’s summit clash.

So what really has brought about such a drastic improvement and consistency to the South Africa Women’s team in white-ball cricket? Here’s an analysis:

Team effort

The immense hard work put in by Hilton Moreeng during his period as head coach of the side for 11 years and four months, before it ended in May 2024, helped South Africa finish runners-up in the 2023 T20 World Cup, where they lost to Australia in the final. Inculcating team spirit and team bonding was one of the main aspects that Moreeng used to lay emphasis on, and that is bearing fruit in the ongoing World Cup.

“The success these girls have had in this World Cup has been all about team effort. All three departments — batting, bowling and fielding — came together perfectly,” former South Africa Women captain Mignon du Preez told The Telegraph from Pretoria on Thursday.

It is indeed team effort that helps a side fight back after being bowled out for sub-100 totals in a World Cup. South Africa were bundled out for 69 and 97 by England and Australia, respectively, in the league stage of this World Cup. Yet they have regrouped and have made the final, that too by thrashing the same England team that embarrassed them in the Cup opener.

‘Big Two’ deliver

In the crunch moments, skipper Wolvaardt and Kapp, who’s now the leading wicket-taker (44 wickets from 30 matches) among women in ODI World Cups after surpassing Jhulan Goswami (43 scalps from 34 games), have risen to the occasion.

“Laura really led from the front and played one of the best, if not the best innings (against England in the semi-final) I’ve ever seen. Kappie was also brilliant as always. They both love stepping up in big match moments,” Du Preez pointed out.

Head coach’s role

In November 2024, Mandla Mashimbyi, the man who has also coached Dewald Brevis, was appointed as South Africa Women’s head coach. He is known for a coaching philosophy that focuses on developing the human side of players and nurturing their skills, both on and off the field. He has also kept the dressing room relaxed before crunch matches.

“Since Mandla has come on board, he has had a different outlook on the game,” Kapp emphasised.

“Mandla actually made us feel relaxed because we had a totally different meeting with him (on the eve of the semi-final). Just the way he’s been going about his business... Everything was just different from that moment on.

“Initially, it was a bit frantic at the nets (on Tuesday) until we had that meeting with the coach. When we arrived at the ground (on Wednesday), everyone just looked so relaxed. So, it was a completely different camp.”

The Proteas women are camping in Navi Mumbai since Thursday. They are desperate to upset the home team and earn their maiden title. Given the financial struggles and other problems faced by Cricket South Africa, their performance in limited-overs cricket certainly deserves a salute.