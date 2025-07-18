Team India leans on Jasprit Bumrah for survival in fourth Test against England at Old Trafford

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford from July 23.

India are down 2-1 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy after losing the Lord’s Test and the think-tank is likely to make a last-ditch effort by playing him in Manchester. This means the premier fast bowler will be rested for the final Test at The Oval since it had been decided earlier that he would play only three matches as part of his workload management.

The think-tank hasn’t made anything official, but it is understood that given the nature of the wicket at The Oval, which has traditionally helped the spinners, it would be beneficial to play Bumrah in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

There is a forecast of rain and cloud cover in Manchester during the Test and Bumrah could make perfect use of the conditions.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also indicated that they could bet on the pace spearhead in the do-or-die Test. “We’ll make that call in Manchester. We know we’ve got him for one of the last two Tests. I think it’s pretty obvious the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him,” he said.

Bumrah is yet to play a Test at Old Trafford.

On this tour, Bumrah played the opener at Leeds and missed the second match in Birmingham before returning for the Lord’s game, claiming 12 wickets at an average of 21.00.

There is an eight-day gap between the third and fourth Test matches, which allows enough time for Bumrah to recover. He was present at India’s practice session at The Kent County Ground, in Beckenham on Thursday.

“But again, we’ve got to look at all the factors. How many days of cricket are we going to get up there? What do we feel is our best chance of winning that game? And then how that fits in together with The Oval and looking at the last two games holistically as part of the series,” said Ten Doeschate.

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble has already urged Bumrah to play the remaining two Tests and rest later.

“I would certainly, if I’m part of that group, push Bumrah to play the next game,” Kumble said on JioHotstar after the Lord’s Test.

“That’s crucial. If he doesn’t play and then we lose the Test, that’s it — the series is done and dusted. I think Bumrah should play both the remaining Tests.

“I know he’s said he’s going to play only three, but there’s a long break after this. He doesn’t have to play the home series... he can take a break if needed. But I believe he should be out there for the next two.”

Not just Bumrah, the assistant coach also felt it was equally important to monitor the workload of Mohammed Siraj, who has already bowled 109 overs in the three Tests.

“We take for granted how lucky we are to have someone like him (Siraj). I know he doesn’t always have the returns that you expect from a fast bowler, but in terms of heart, he’s like a lion and what he brings to this bowling attack, whenever he has the ball in hand, you always feel like something’s going to happen.

“He’s not someone who’s going to shy away from workload, so it makes it even more important for us to manage his workload and make sure that he’s at least fit to give his best,” said Ten Doeschate.

Arshdeep injured

Arshdeep Singh, the young left-arm pacer who is yet to make his debut, suffered a

cut on his bowling hand during nets.

“Arshdeep took a ball while he was bowling there, Sai (Sudharsan) hit a ball and he tried to stop it and it’s just a cut. So we have to see how bad the cut is. The medical team has taken him off to see a doctor and, if he needs stitches, or doesn’t need stitches, it’s going to be important to our planning for the next few days.”

It is learnt that Arshdeep could come into the fray for the final game once Bumrah is rested.

“...Given the Arshdeep situation as well, we’ll make that call closer to Manchester,” said Ten Doeschate.

India’s overall record in Manchester has been dismal with four losses in nine Tests. The other five matches have ended in a draw.

Pant fitness

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who injured his finger at Lord’s, did not train with the squad on Thursday but is expected to regain full fitness soon.

“He batted with quite a lot of pain in the third Test and it’s only going to get easier and easier on his finger. Keeping is obviously the last part of the process to make sure that he can keep.

“We don’t want to go thro­ugh that again where we have to replace the keeper halfway through the innings. But he rested today. We’re just trying to give him the rest as long as possible and hopefully he’s good to go in Manchester in the first training session,” said Ten Doeschate.