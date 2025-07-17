Two-tier Test cricket to dominate ICC conclave

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will debate on the two-tier Test structure during its four-day annual conclave in Singapore from Thursday.

The discussion is expected to revolve around the criterion for promotion and relegation of teams. The current World Test Championship cycle will not be hampered in any way and the new guidelines are likely to be implemented during the 2027-2029 cycle.

The issue of two-tier Test cricket was discussed during the last ICC meeting in Zimbabwe and it was then decided that more time was needed to consider its sporting and financial implications.

There are plans to expand the two divisions to six teams each by adding Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe to the existing nine teams in the current WTC cycle.

Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board have been the leading protagonists of the new

system as it would involve them and India playing against each other twice every three years rather than the current model of two series in four years.

The conclave will be headed by ICC chairman Jay Shah, his first annual conclave since taking charge in December last, and newly appointed CEO Sanjog Gupta.

The ICC is also learnt to be considering the introduction of a minimum age requirement for players to be eligible to play international cricket. It is one of the topics slated for discussion at the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) meeting and a recommendation from its medical advisory committee has initiated the issue.

LA Olympics

The process to identify the six teams for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 will also be initiated. The ICC will most likely abide by the rankings in their selection for the men’s and women’s categories.

India lead the rankings followed by Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies in the men’s T20Is.

But what could dominate the discussions could be whether the United States will be granted automatic qualification by virtue of being the hosts. Shah had a meeting with the Los Angeles Organising Committee during his visit there recently.

The associate members’ poll for three berths in the CEC committee will also draw much interest.

Eight associate members are in the running for the berths, including Palani Gurumurhty of France, Sankar Renganathan of Sierra Leone, Tim Cutler of Vanuatu, Anuraag Bhatnagar of Hong Kong, Sarah Gomersall of Jersey, Gurdeep Klair of Canada and Stella Siale Vaea Tagitau of Samoa.

Incumbent Sumod Damodar of Botswana is also likely to throw his hat in the ring.