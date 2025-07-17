27 all-out against Australia: Blame West Indies’ decline on the administrators, not the players

Cricket, once the pride of our region and the heartbeat of our people, is being quietly strangled — not by a lack of talent or fan support, but by leadership structures so deeply flawed that they no longer serve the game.

Across several regional cricket boards, governance has collapsed into something more dangerous than incompetence: entitlement without accountability.

Where else in public life can you fail repeatedly, spend public funds with zero oversight, produce embarrassing results and still keep your job, year after year? In cricket administration, failure is not only tolerated, it is protected and even rewarded.

Board members pay themselves what they want, select players based on personal loyalty rather than merit, and treat national team results as irrelevant. Whether we win, lose, or are completely humiliated on the international stage, the outcome is the same: they stay in power.

In any other institution — parliament, business, education, civil society — this kind of dysfunction would trigger resignations or be met with external intervention. But in cricket? There is no consequence. Just silence, blame-shifting, and a press release.

And when the public dares to ask, “where is the plan?”, the answer is often a hastily stitched-together programme meant to score headlines, not results. There is no proper, well-thought-out development plan. No long-term structure. No sustainable systems. Just tokenism, PR, and smoke screens. It’s not progress, they’re just buying time.

Fans are not fooled. They’ve walked away from the sport in droves, not with protest, but with silence. And while the passion fades from the stands and the grassroots, those in charge cling to their positions, immune to results and deaf to criticism.

In this broken system, you don’t need to be qualified to serve. You don’t need experience in governance, sports management, or even cricket. You just need to belong to the right circle. Loyalty replaces merit. Protectionism replaces performance.

“Selection is subjective,” they claim. But that’s just code for “we choose who we want.” Promising young players are sidelined, veterans discarded, and anyone who dares question the system is punished. Alternative views are met not with reform, but with exclusion or punishment.

And when we suffer defeats, not by a few runs, but crushing losses like 100-run demolitions by teams like the USA, there’s no introspection, no accountability. No one steps aside. The same faces remain, making the same excuses, drawing from the same failed playbook.

More recently, the situation has gone from bad to worse. A heart-wrenching loss to Australia — yet another in a string of heavy defeats — was followed by an all-time low, as our team was bowled out for a paltry 27 runs, the second-lowest total in the history of Test cricket.

That is not only disastrous, it is disheartening and sad. And yet, somehow, we’re expected to carry on as if this is normal. It is not. These are the consequences of a broken system, one that no longer produces world-class players, but instead exposes them unprepared to the world stage.

When anyone — be it former players, concerned citizens, or even governments — calls for change, the response is predictable: “Political interference.” Yet these same boards have no issue using public funds to defend themselves, fund court battles, and silence critics, all while player development and grassroots investment are left to decay.

Worse still, if a player is accused of misconduct, swift action is taken — investigation, suspension, expulsion. But when administrators face allegations of wrongdoing? Silence. Protection. Legal walls built using the very resources meant to grow

the game.

Let’s be absolutely clear: many regional cricket boards now behave like laws

unto themselves.

And what’s even more disturbing is the role of sponsors and government agencies who continue to provide substantial funding and cover, despite knowing the truth. Some take action — terminating partnerships after independent audits expose the rot — but fail to follow through with accountability.

Instead of demanding structural change, they allow the same administrators to move on, scot-free, to other unsuspecting sponsors, with impunity. In my view, the enablers are more guilty of misconduct than those who actually commit the alleged wrongdoings.

Recently, Darren Sammy, who was appointed head coach of the West Indies team, has come under fire. But to place the blame squarely on his shoulders is not only unfair. It’s a red herring that distracts from the much bigger, systemic failures which have plagued West Indies cricket for more than two decades.

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy

The territorial boards, where player preparation and development begins, have failed us miserably. Our players are effectively learning on the job, because they are not being properly prepared at home.

At a regional cricket symposium held two years ago, I made it clear: Governments must take bold, legislative steps to reform the governance of cricket. This starts with a complete overhaul of the Acts of Parliament that govern the sport.

Just imagine: some boards have as many as 47 members, and not one cricketer among them. That’s the equivalent of a doctors’ association with no doctors, or a legal council with no lawyers. Until we stop pointing fingers in the wrong direction and start holding those truly responsible to account, we are wasting precious time. At this rate, true recovery will take 20 years, if it starts at all.

The only way forward is through legislative action. We need a complete overhaul of the structures that shield poor governance.

The law must mandate greater transparency, accountability, and independent oversight, with clear mechanisms to hold administrators responsible for their actions, in line with international practices.

Without those reforms — without bold political and public will — we remain trapped in a cycle of decline. Still fed by the illusion: “We’re rebuilding. We’ll be back.”

But how? With no vision? No accountability? No shame?

This is no longer just mismanagement. It is not merely a lack of competence. It is betrayal.

Unless the entire structure is dismantled and rebuilt on merit, integrity, and purpose, we are not on our way back to the top of world cricket. We are digging ourselves deeper into irrelevance. And those who allowed it — both those who acted and those who enabled them — must be held to account.

As David Rudder so aptly pointed out decades ago, “Soon we must take a side or be lost in the rubble.” How much longer should we rally?

The writer played 12 Tests for WI in the late 1990s. He is also a former president and CEO of the West Indies Players' Association and former director of WICB, now CWI