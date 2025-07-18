Crucial ICC meeting in Singapore today

Gurumurthy Palani (France), Anuraag Bhatnagar (Hong Kong) and Gurdeep Klair (Canada) will be the Associate members’ representatives on the International Cricket Council’s prestigious Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC), the elections for which were held on Thursday.

The trio were elected during the ICC’s annual conference in Singapore. Incumbents Rashpal Bajwa and Umair Butt did not contest while veteran administrator Sumod Damodar, former chair of the African Cricket Association, got only 16 votes.

Palani and Bhatnagar are learnt to have polled 28 votes, while Klair got 21 in the 45-member roll. All three elected members will have a tenure of two years.

Damodar had three terms on the CEC before returning last year when Mubashshir Usmani of the Emirates Cricket Board was elected to the ICC board.

The elections on Thursday launched the annual conference week, which will be followed by the CEC meeting on Friday. Several big issues are up for discussion, including the two-tier Test structure, which has the backing of the England and Australian cricket boards.

This will also be the first annual conference for ICC chair Jay Shah, who took over in December, and new chief executive Sanjog Gupta.

The CEC includes the chief of the men’s and women’s cricket committees, Sourav Ganguly and Clare Connor, respectively, besides representatives from all 12 full member nations.

Arun Singh Dhumal will be the BCCI’s representative at the CEC meeting.

The ICC is considering to introduce a minimum age requirement for players to be eligible to play international cricket. It is one of the topics which will be up for debate. It was learnt that a recommendation from its medical advisory committee has initiated the issue.

The process to identify teams for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games will take place during the meeting. Six teams will participate under the T20 format. The International Olympic Committee has left it to the ICC to decide on the eligibility of the teams.