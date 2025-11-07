Suryakumar Yadav credits India batters for smart approach in Gold Coast T20I win over Australia

Captain Suryakumar Yadav credited his team’s batting group in India’s 48-run win over Australia in the fourth T20I on Thursday. Team India couldn’t quite post a formidable total, but the target of 168 proved to be enough as their bowlers made fine use of a two-paced wicket to bundle the hosts out for 119.

“I feel credit goes to all the batters. The way Shubman (Gill) and Abhishek (Sharma) began, they knew this was not a 200-220 wicket. They batted very smartly,” Surya said after the game.

“It was a complete team effort from the batters.”

Talking about India’s bowling combination, Surya said head coach Gautam Gambhir and he are “on the same page”, as the strategy of going out with two quicks, a seamer all-rounder, two spinner all-rounders, and a specialist spinner is working well for the team. “There was a bit of dew, but the bowlers adapted quickly,” Surya stated.

“(Shivam) Dube and Washington (Sundar) did a fine job, and it’s always good to have bowlers who give you those two-three overs... This combination suits us. People

chipping in, raising their hands and bailing their side out is great.”

Left-arm spinner all-ro­under Axar Patel was adjudged Man of the Match for his unbeaten 21 off 11 balls and two crucial wickets in the middle overs. Analysing his performance, Axar said: “There was some unexpected bounce, so I waited for my position and just hit. When the team needs it, that (No.8) is my preferred position. I just wanted to have an impact.”