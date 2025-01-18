India's Champions Trophy squad: Bumrah included, Yashasvi earns ODI debut; Karun Nair overlooked

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the three-match ODI series against England.

Rohit Sharma will captain the side, with Shubman Gill named vice-captain. Among key talking points are the inclusion of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and the absence of Karun Nair, despite his prolific run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Nair, who amassed a staggering 752 runs in the domestic tournament, has been overlooked. Meanwhile, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who impressed with stellar performances in Tests, has earned his maiden ODI call-up, solidifying his role as a versatile batter in India’s setup.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar also addressed Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness concerns. “We are waiting on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and will know his status in early February. He had been told to off-load for five weeks and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. The medical team is monitoring him closely,” said Agarkar, emphasising the significance of the pacer to India’s plans.

Kuldeep Yadav, whose performances have been a cornerstone of India’s spin attack, retained his place in the squad.

The squad’s all-round strength is bolstered by Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, while the batting core revolves around stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. In addition to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill's promotion to vice-captain underlines India’s faith in their young guns.

Harshit Rana has been picked to play only the England series.

With Rishabh Pant as the first-choice wicketkeeper and a potent bowling unit featuring Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and a hopeful Bumrah, India looks well-prepared for the twin challenges of the Champions Trophy and England ODIs.

Commenting on the BCCI's new 10-point guidelines for contracted players, Agarkar remarked, “I don’t think it’s a diktat; it’s one of the things the BCCI has put forward to ensure players remain in top shape.”

However, the spotlight remains on Bumrah’s fitness update and the rationale behind leaving out a red-hot Karun Nair, as India embarks on their quest for global domination.

Agarkar said: "It was difficult to find a place and all those who have been picked have averaged in mid 40s."

India's 15-member squad for 2025 Champions Trophy and three ODIs against England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (v/c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja