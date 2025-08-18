Shardul Thakur’s Test future in doubt after underwhelming England tour

If a senior seamer all-rounder gets to bowl only 27 overs in a high-intensity five-Test series, it is more or less a fair indication of how much faith the team has in him.

Shardul Thakur, on his return to the Indian Test team after more than a year-and-a-half, could bowl only those many overs (27) in three innings on the recent tour of England. His returns — two wickets in as many innings, an economy rate reading 5.33 and 46 runs with the bat in three innings.

One may not read much into his performance with the bat, though he did score 41 in the first innings of the fourth Test in Manchester in a tricky situation.

But for a player whose role is essentially to contribute with the ball as a support to the three specialist quicks, Shardul’s campaign in England was a disappointment to say the least.

Included in the series opener in Leeds, then brought back two Tests later — only as an injury replacement (when Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left-knee injury before the Manchester game) — and then again benched for the decider, the Indian team management just didn’t have enough confidence in the 33-year-old seamer all-rounder.

As for Shardul’s Test future, it certainly doesn’t look too bright.

Yes, being the captain of West Zone, he does get an opportunity to prove himself in the upcoming Duleep Trophy. Overwhelming success with both bat and ball in Duleep may not shut the door completely on Shardul, yet it will be an increasingly difficult task for him to make a comeback to the Test fold.

"Given the current situation, it's extremely difficult for him to return to the Test squad. It's not just about picking up wickets. A bowler needs to create some pressure as well on the opposition batters. Everyone saw if he could do so at all," a BCCI insider told The Telegraph.

"Besides, he has dropped pace as well. Some of those pitches there (in England) were flat in the first place, and then he kept bowling at below the 130kmph mark. How will the captain have confidence in you if you keep dishing out such stuff?"

The Board insider added: "Now, if he does exceedingly well in Duleep, his numbers will be noticed. But will they be good enough to keep him in the reckoning? That's quite tough to say as performing only in domestic games doesn't guarantee success in an overseas series. Karun Nair is an example."

It was also learnt that even the selectors weren't in favour of naming Shardul in the squad for the England tour. "You already had a much younger Nitish Reddy for the seamer all-rounder's position, who's also a player who has proven his mettle in a tough place like Australia with a century," the insider stated.

Was captain Shubman Gill convinced about Shardul's selection in the squad? In Leeds, the skipper brought him into the attack late in the 40th over of England's first innings, giving him only two spells of three overs each. That probably answers the question.

One may also point out the lack of continuity as one aspect, which made the situation even tougher for Shardul. In all fairness, though, those two Tests did present Shardul with some opportunity or the other.