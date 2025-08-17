MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
No place for Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan in Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup and UAE tri-series

Pakistan are placed along with arch-rivals India in Group A, also featuring the UAE and Oman, in the eight-team Asia Cup tournament which will be held from September 9 to 28

PTI Published 17.08.25, 02:15 PM
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan talk during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Chennai, India. AP/PTI picture

Pakistan selectors on Sunday left out seasoned batters Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan while announcing their 17-member squad for the tri-series in the UAE later this month followed by the Asia Cup.

The PCB announced the squad on its website featuring senior fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Wasim and left-arm bowler Salman Mirza.

In the lead-up to the Asia Cup which will be played in T20 format in the UAE from September 9, the Salman Ali Agha-led side will play a tri-series against Afghanistan and the hosts UAE at Sharjah from August 29 to September 7.

Pakistan are placed along with arch-rivals India in Group A, also featuring the UAE and Oman, in the eight-team Asia Cup tournament which will be held from September 9 to 28.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

