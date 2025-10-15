MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Shubman Gill happy with 'right choices' as bold captaincy yields series win

Be it benching Kuldeep Yadav in England or playing with three spinners at home, Gill has made it clear that he means business

Our Bureau Published 15.10.25, 10:55 AM
Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill File picture

Four wins in seven Tests is a great start for any Test captain and Shubman Gill is basking in the glory of his new-found winning formula.

Choosing the “right options” has fetched him the desired results and he is ready to make some bold calls. Be it benching Kuldeep Yadav in England or playing with three spinners at home, Gill has made it clear that he means business.

“It’s about taking the right options in the given situation,” he said after the seven-wicket victory against the West Indies in New Delhi on Tuesday. The 2-0 sweep was his maiden series victory at home.

“I try to make the most probable decision in a given situation. Sometimes you have to take some bold decisions, that X-factor depending on which player can get
you certain runs or get you those wickets.”

Head coach Gautam Ga­mbhir gave him full marks. “I think no one has done him a favour by appointing him the Test captain or one-day captain. I think he deserves every bit of it. He’s worked hard, and he ticks all the boxes.”

