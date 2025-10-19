Gill says leading Indian team in Australia ODI series is an exciting new challenge

Shubman Gill appeared relaxed during his media conference along the banks of the picturesque Swan River in Perth on Saturday, dismissing any talk of resentment with Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

The Test and ODI captain stressed on leading these larger-than-life cricketers he grew up idolising.

“These are the kind of players I used to idolise when I was growing up. The kind of hunger that they had used to inspire me,” Gill told reporters. “It is a big honour for me to be able to lead such legends of the game. I am sure there would be so many moments in this series where I would be able to learn from them.

“If I get in a difficult position, I wouldn’t shy away from taking advice from them.”

Gill said he was depending on Rohit, whom he succeeded as captain, for guidance in difficult times.

“The narrative that goes on outside is different. There’s nothing like that between us — things are just as they were before, “ Gill said of his relationship with Rohit. “He is very helpful. And whatever he has learned from his experience, or if I think I need some help, I ask him what he would have done in a particular situation.

“I like to know everyone’s thoughts and then decide as per my understanding of the game. In that respect, I have a great equation with both Viratbhai and Rohitbhai.

Whenever I have a doubt, I go to them and take their suggestion, advice, and they also don’t hesitate in sharing (their views).”

Gill awaits the excitement of leading in a new format following his successful stint during the Test series in England. The three-match series in Australia will be followed by two more series at home, against South Africa and New Zealand, before the T20 World Cup.

“Definitely, very exciting,” he said about his debut as ODI captain. “It’s very big shoes for me to carry the legacy that Viratbhai and Rohitbhai have left. I have had numerous conversations with both on how to take the team forward and what kind of culture they want for the team.

“How they converse and what kind of communication or messaging they had with the players is something that helped me get the best out of myself. That’s the kind of captain I would want to be, where all my players feel very secure in the job they have to do.”