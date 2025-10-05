MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ravindra Jadeja still in ODI plans despite Australia tour snub, says chief selector

Axar Patel preferred for his batting depth, while selectors opt for team balance with limited spin options in Australian conditions

Our Bureau Published 05.10.25, 07:36 AM
Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja File picture

Ravindra Jadeja remains in India’s ODI plans even though he has not been included in the squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said on Saturday.

“To take two left-arm spinners to Australia is not possible, but he is clearly in the scheme of things with how good he is. But there will also be some competition for places,” Agarkar said at a news conference in Ahmedabad.

“He was there in the Champions Trophy squad because we took those extra spinners with the conditions there. (But) we could only carry one (left-arm spinner) and get some balance in the team.”

Axar Patel has been included ahead of Jadeja because of the flexibility he offers with the bat in all conditions.

“With Washy (Washington Sundar) and Kuldeep (Yadav) there as well, I don’t think we are going to need more than that in Australia. But he is clearly in the scheme of things, Jaddu, with how good he is, what he offers us...”

