MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 05 October 2025

India crush West Indies by innings and 140 runs in 1st Test under Shubman Gill's captaincy

Dominant performances from Jadeja, Siraj and Kuldeep help India seal three-day win and climb to No. 3 in World Test Championship standings

Our Bureau Published 05.10.25, 07:39 AM
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja (right)after dismissing West Indies’ captain Roston Chase in the first Test on Saturday.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja (right)after dismissing West Indies’ captain Roston Chase in the first Test on Saturday. AP/PTI

The writing was on the wall for the West Indies from the first day of this opening Test in Ahmedabad when they were bundled out for 162 on a good batting track.

India’s decision to declare their first innings on the overnight score of 448/5 meant the Windies had to erase a huge 286-run deficit to make the hosts bat again. Again, as expected, the visitors (146) could put up no resistance as India won inside three days by an innings and 140 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh off his unbeaten 104, Ravindra Jadeja (4/54) finished with best figures among the Indian bowlers, with Mohammed Siraj (3/31) impressive once again and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav striking twice. The big win has taken India to No.3 in the World Test Championship table with 55.56 percentage points.

For captain Shubman Gill, this certainly was a “perfect game”. “Honestly, I think this was the perfect game for us. We got three centuries and we fielded really well, so no complaints,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

About managing the three-pronged spin attack (Jadeja, Kuldeep and Washington Sundar), Gill said: “When you have quality spinners, it’s difficult to rotate, but it’s better to have too many options than too few. And that’s the challenge and fun of playing in India.

“The good thing is there’s always someone ready to make a difference.”

The skipper, however, still views his team as “a learning side.”

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Shubman Gill India Vs West Indies
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rebel talks shot down, Amit Shah reaffirms 'surrender or elimination' policy for Maoists

'Let me make it clear again that both Chhattisgarh and central governments are committed to (bringing) development across Bastar and all Naxal-affected areas. What is there to talk about?' the home minister said
A Trinamool worker waves a black flag while the convoy of Nisith Pramanik passes through Bhetaguri in Cooch Behar district on Saturday.
Quote left Quote right

No matter how hard TMC tries to stop us, we will ensure that SIR is conducted in Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT