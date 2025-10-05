India crush West Indies by innings and 140 runs in 1st Test under Shubman Gill's captaincy

The writing was on the wall for the West Indies from the first day of this opening Test in Ahmedabad when they were bundled out for 162 on a good batting track.

India’s decision to declare their first innings on the overnight score of 448/5 meant the Windies had to erase a huge 286-run deficit to make the hosts bat again. Again, as expected, the visitors (146) could put up no resistance as India won inside three days by an innings and 140 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh off his unbeaten 104, Ravindra Jadeja (4/54) finished with best figures among the Indian bowlers, with Mohammed Siraj (3/31) impressive once again and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav striking twice. The big win has taken India to No.3 in the World Test Championship table with 55.56 percentage points.

For captain Shubman Gill, this certainly was a “perfect game”. “Honestly, I think this was the perfect game for us. We got three centuries and we fielded really well, so no complaints,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

About managing the three-pronged spin attack (Jadeja, Kuldeep and Washington Sundar), Gill said: “When you have quality spinners, it’s difficult to rotate, but it’s better to have too many options than too few. And that’s the challenge and fun of playing in India.

“The good thing is there’s always someone ready to make a difference.”

The skipper, however, still views his team as “a learning side.”