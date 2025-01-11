Shami swings into contention, Bumrah awaits fitness nod, Jaiswal in fray as selectors look to bring in fresh faces in 50-over set-up

Fitness concerns over India’s two premier fast bowlers have delayed the announcement of the squads for the limited-overs series against England — five T20Is and three ODIs — and the Champions Trophy.

It is understood that Mohammed Shami’s much-awaited comeback is set to happen at home, while the national selectors are awaiting a report on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness from the medical team at the Centre of Excellence (CoE). Bumrah couldn’t bowl in the second innings of the final Test in Sydney following back spasms as Australia escaped to victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bumrah hasn’t yet reported to the CoE in Bengaluru though the Nitin Patel-headed panel has been in touch with specialists at home and overseas. The deadline for submitting the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy is Sunday and the selectors are likely to include Bumrah hoping against hope that he would regain fitness before the tournament begins on February 19.

The fast bowler can be replaced in case he's not ready to play.

The medical team is optimistic about Shami’s fitness and he is expected to be a part of the squad for the home series and the Champions Trophy. Shami’s progress since his right heel surgery has been satisfactory but swelling on his knee delayed his return and he was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He looked to be in rhythm during Bengal’s campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the selectors are happy with his rehabilitation. Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh will also be part of the pace quartet in the UAE where the conditions are expected to favour them during this time of the year. Mukesh Kumar could be in the running if a fifth pacer is chosen.

The selectors apparently don’t want to disturb the T20 set-up by bringing in fresh faces ahead of the World Cup next year.

However, the 50-over Champions Trophy squad could see a few new faces. Yashasvi Jaiswal will be in the running and is expected to make his debut in the home ODIs versus England. Shubman Gill has been struggling with the bat and it won’t be surprising if the team management decides to get Jaiswal to open with captain Rohit Sharma.

Gill lost his place in the T20 World Cup last year and the selectors won’t be averse to bringing about a change in the ODI squad too. Jaiswal has been in terrific form across all formats and will run Gill close.

Shreyas Iyer’s much-anticipated return to the India squad is on the cards after proving himself in the domestic circuit with two centuries in five matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With Virat Kohli occupying the No.3 slot, Shreyas will bat at No.4 followed by KL Rahul.

Sanju Samson could be a surprise inclusion since Rahul can always perform the duties of a wicketkeeper in case of an emergency.

Nitish Kumar Reddy will also be in the running after his exploits in Australia as Hardik Pandya’s fitness in the 50-over game remains under a cloud. Pandya hasn’t played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune when he injured his ankle.

Ravindra Jadeja is no more an automatic choice with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar emerging as strong contenders. Axar has been projected as a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja while Washington has been the new team management’s go-to man.

Varun Chakravarthy, who is the top wicket-taker in the ongoing domestic 50-over meet with 18 scalps in six matches at an economy of 4.36, will also be in the reckoning for the ODI squad. The conditions in the UAE will suit him and with Kuldeep Yadav still not fit, Varun stands a good chance.