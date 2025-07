Jofra Archer eyes Ashes after Lord's heroics, keen to play final two Tests against India

Fiery England pacer Jofra Archer said he wants to play in the final two Tests against India after his memorable comeback in the tense win at Lord's and he would do everything possible to be on the "plane" to Australia for the Ashes later this year.

The 30-year-old, who had been sidelined from Test cricket for more than four years due to persistent injuries, struck with his third ball on comeback.

He also gave key breakthrougs in India's fourth-innings chase en route to his match haul of 5/105 to help England's 22-run victory that handed the hosts a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

"I can play the other two if they let me," Archer was quoted saying in BBC.

"I don't want to lose this series. I said I wanted to play the Test summer and I wanted to play the Ashes.

"One tick is already there and I will do everything possible in my power to be on the plane to Australia in November." Archer also showed he is up for the rigours of Test cricket by sending down 39.2 overs at consistently high speeds. His average pace never dipped below 87mph, and he bowled 41 deliveries clocked at over 90mph.

Asked if he ever doubted his chances of playing Test cricket again, Archer was firm.

"No. Obviously it would have been the format which would have taken the most time to come back to.

'The guys have played some really exciting cricket since 'Baz' took over," Archer said.

"The mentality of the team under 'Baz' suits the way I like to play. So, you know, I just couldn't wait to get back and actually do it without having to be prompted to do it."

