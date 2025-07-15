'Will learn this the hard way’: Kaif, Sidhu slam Shubman Gill’s on-field aggression after India’s defeat at Lord’s

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has pointed to a fiery confrontation between India captain Shubman Gill and England opener Zak Crawley as a pivotal moment that shifted the momentum and led to India’ 22-run defeat against England in the third Test at Lord’s.

The loss handed England a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

The confrontation between Gill and Crawley led to a spirited response from their captain Ben Stokes.

“Shubman Gill's fight with Zak Crawley charged England. After Edgbaston, there were questions about their batting, bowling and captaincy. But that incident fired up Stokes and he bowled an inspiring spell. It is wise to stick to the attitude that works for you. Gill will learn this the hard way,” Kaif posted on X.

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu also called Gill’s aggression “unnecessary.”

In a video shared on Instagram, Sidhu said, “For India, it’s obvious to say ‘One-step forward, two-step backward, situation awkward.’ If India would’ve capitalised on the opportunities throughout these three games, we would’ve been 3-0 ahead in the series in England.”

“Jadeja deserves as much praise as possible, he stood tall in the middle. Where did India lose? 63 extra runs were given by India while England gave away only 30. Gill’s aggression which was an advantage for India became a disadvantage for the team. The aggression was unnecessary,” he added.

“I feel the Indian team will learn from their mistakes and move towards improvement. Well tried India, you are not obligated to succeed, you are obligated to try your darndest best, defeated but not disgraced.”

The third day of the Test was marked by high drama in its final moments.

With only minutes remaining before stumps, the Indian players returned to the field with renewed energy, eager to challenge England’s openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett with every possible delivery before close of play.

Jasprit Bumrah, armed with the new ball, tried unsettling the batters with pace and precision. But after his second delivery, frustration crept in — possibly due to Crawley taking extended time between balls. When Bumrah began his run-up again, Crawley stepped away from the crease, irking the Indian side.

Gill directed words at Crawley, soon joined by several teammates. On the fifth ball of the over, Crawley was struck on the glove and summoned the physio.

The reaction drew sarcastic applause from the Indian fielders. Gill approached Crawley and gestured toward the dressing room, sparking a verbal exchange. Crawley retorted, and Ben Duckett also became involved in the heated spat with the Indian captain.

India’s chase on Day 5 nearly culminated in a historic triumph before England sealed the Test by 22 runs, handing India a loss.

Despite a valiant effort from the Indian bowlers, who bowled out the hosts for 192, the visitors crumbled under pressure on the final day, being dismissed for 170 in their chase of 193.