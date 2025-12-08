Shakib Al Hasan wants one last home series before retiring from all formats

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wants to return home to play a match in all three formats before ending his international career, the 38-year-old said.

Considered the greatest cricketer ever produced by Bangladesh, Shakib left the country after the toppling of the Sheikh Hasina-led government last year.

The all-rounder had been a member of parliament for the Awami League led by Hasina, whose 15-year rule as prime minister ended with her fleeing to India following deadly protests.

"I am officially not retired from all formats," Shakib said on the Beard Before Wicket podcast on Sunday.

"This is the first time I'll be revealing that. My plan is to go back to Bangladesh, play one full series of ODI, test, and T20, and retire.

"I mean, (I can) retire from all formats in a series ... I want to play a whole series and retire. That's what I want."

Shakib has not played international cricket since his 71st test in India last year, after which he announced his retirement from T20 Internationals.

He then requested to play a farewell test at home in the series against South Africa but the interim government was unable to guarantee his safety due to his political past.

The all-rounder said been playing franchise cricket around the world in the hopes he will be able to play for Bangladesh again.

"I am hopeful. That's why I'm playing (T20 leagues). I think it will happen," he added.