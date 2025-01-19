Shakib not first, here’s list of cricketers who got caught in 'wrong delivery'

Shakib Al Hasan is no stranger to the spotlight, but this time, it’s for all the wrong reasons.

A Dhaka court, on Sunday, issued an arrest warrant against Bangladesh all-rounder and former Awami League MP Shakib Al Hasan over two bounced bank cheques. Shakib hasn't returned to Bangladesh fearing threat to his life after deposed PM Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country due to civil unrest last year.

Shakib now lives in the United States, was elected as an MP on Awami League ticket during the January 7, 2024 elections. A case was filed against the cricketer by International Finance Investment and Commerce (IFIC) Bank. The IFIC Bank earlier in October last year issued a legal notice over the bounced cheques in a subsequent development filed the case on December 24 against the cricketer-turned-businessman and three other officials of his company. Two of the farm officials duly surrendered before the court today and pleaded for bail, which the court granted after a hearing.

But Shakib is not the first among cricketers who had a brush with the law.

From celebratory gunshots at Ravindra Jadeja’s wedding to Ben Stokes speeding his way, here’s the list of cricketers whose off-field antics have landed them into legal woes.

Ravindra Jadeja

In 2016, Ravindra Jadeja’s wedding reception made headlines—but not for the right reasons. Celebratory gunshots were fired just a few feet away from the groom, prompting a police inquiry.

Not long after, Jadeja and his wife decided to step out of their vehicle in Gir forest, a protected area, to take selfies with lions in the background. It sounds daring, sure, but it’s illegal.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes may be known for his match-winning knocks, but in 2016, the England all-rounder was driving too fast to stay out of legal trouble. After pleading guilty to speeding four times—including twice on the same day—Stokes was warned he could face jail if he reoffended before December that year.

M.S. Dhoni

Even Mahendra Singh Dhoni couldn’t escape the law. Ranchi traffic police fined him ₹500 after his car’s registration plate wasn’t displayed horizontally in the front. A minor mistake, but enough to make headlines for India’s ‘captain cool.’

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s past caught up with him in 2022. In a 30-year-old road rage case, where a man lost his life, the Supreme Court sentenced Sidhu to jail. The verdict came after the victim’s family filed a review petition, reigniting one of cricket’s most controversial chapters.

Amit Mishra

In 2015, Amit Mishra’s career took a hit when he was arrested on charges of assaulting a woman in a hotel room. The incident shocked fans, and while the matter fizzled out of the public eye, it left a dent in the leg-spinner’s reputation.

Spot-fixing scandals

Few scandals have rocked cricket like spot-fixing. In 2011, Pakistan’s Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif, and Mohammad Amir were handed prison sentences for bowling deliberate no-balls. It was a gut punch to cricket lovers everywhere.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) wasn’t spared either. In 2013, S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila, and Ankeet Chavan were arrested for spot-fixing. The fallout left fans questioning the game’s integrity.

Old-school rebels

Wasim Akram: On West Indies tour in 1993, Akram and some teammates were arrested for possessing marijuana, sparking a diplomatic stir. The issue was eventually swept under the rug.

Ian Botham: England’s Ian Botham found himself in hot water after an argument on a domestic flight in 1988 escalated into his arrest.

Abdul Qadir: Frustrated by an umpire’s decision, Qadir punched a fan in the stands during a West Indies tour in 1987-88. The matter ended in an out-of-court settlement, but not without a hefty fine.

