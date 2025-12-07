Bengal let down by poor batting as Pondicherry crushes them by 81 runs

Bengal lost six wickets for just 16 in their 81-run drubbing at the hands of Pondicherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy clash in Hyderabad on Saturday.

In reply to Pondicherry’s 177/5, Bengal, from 80/4 in the 10th over, were shot out for 96 with 37 balls remaining.

This defeat pushed Bengal to third in group C, though they are level on 16 points with group toppers Gujarat and the second-placed Haryana.

To qualify for the Super League stage of the tournament, Bengal must beat Haryana in their final group-phase game on Monday.

Earlier, senior pacer Mohammed Shami (3/34) was among wickets again, ensuring Pondicherry didn’t get too big a total. But opener Karan Lal (40) aside, the rest of Shami’s teammates came a cropper.

The likes of Writtick Chatterjee and Pradipta Pramanik failed to rise to the occasion, when needed, yet again. Their inconsistent performances have been largely responsible for Bengal’s plight.

Brief scores: Pondicherry 177/5 in 20 ovs (Aman Khan 74; Md Shami 3/34). Bengal 96 in 13.5 ovs (Karan Lal 40; Jayant Yadav 4/28). Pondicherry won by 81 runs.