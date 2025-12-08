Sharks, Hawks and Lions shine with dominant wins in ABP Annual Cricket Matches

Sharks, Lions and Hawks won their respective matches in the ABP Annual Cricket 2025-26 tournament at the ABP Sports Club ground here on Sunday.

Sharks defeated Whales by seven wickets, with captain Oasmi Yasmeen starring with figures of 2/6 from her two overs. Paramita Mukhopadhyay and Pritha Basu also took two wickets apiece as Sharks restricted Whales to 47 in 10 overs. The Sharks then took just 6.1 overs to reach their target.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yasmeen was named Player of the Match.

In the first match of the day, Hawks defeated Eagles by six runs. Put into bat, Hawks posted 111/2 in 10 overs, with their opener Debrup Chaudhuri remaining unbeaten on 48 off 29 balls.

In reply, Eagles’ captain Indrajit Samaddar (32 not out off 23 balls) fought hard for his side, but all they could manage was 105/3.

In the last game of the competition, Lions beat Tigers by seven wickets. Captain Chandan Biswas shone for the Lions, taking 3/12 in his two overs and then remaining unbeaten on nine off seven balls as his team chased down the 75-run target with 17 balls to spare.

Opener Mainak Sengupta scored 42 not out off 24 balls for Lions.

Summarised scores

■ Whales 47 in 10 ovs (Sayani Ghatak 23; Oasmi Yasmeen 2/6, Pritha Basu 2/8). Sharks 48/3 in 6.1 ovs (Swarnali Talukder 11 n.o.). Sharks won by 7 wickets.

■ Hawks 111/2 in 10 ovs (Debrup Chaudhuri 48 n.o.). Eagles 105/3 in 10 ovs (Indrajit Samaddar 32 n.o.; Subha Makhal 1/28). Hawks won by 6 runs.

■ Tigers 74/7 in 10 ovs (Rakesh 22; Chandan Biswas 3/12). Lions 79/3 in 7.1 ovs (Mainak Sengupta 42 n.o.; Samrat Mondal 2/18). Lions won by 7 wickets.