Sameer Rizvi’s 90 leads Delhi Capitals to six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in first home game

Delhi Capitals got their first home win of IPL 2026, beating Mumbai Indians by six wickets, with Sameer Rizvi once again doing the job with the bat. Chasing 163, Rizvi made 90 off 51 balls and stayed till the end of the chase.

He hit seven fours and seven sixes and kept the scoring steady even when wickets fell early. Delhi had another shaky start. But Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka added 66 runs for the third wicket to bring things back on track.

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Nissanka made 44 off 30 before getting out. Rizvi then took charge. He hit Corbin Bosch for 20 runs in the 11th over, including two fours and two sixes. In the next over, he hit Mayank Markande for two more sixes. From there, the chase was under control.

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He added 78 runs with David Miller, who stayed not out on 17, as Delhi finished the match with 11 balls left. Rizvi missed out on a hundred but got a standing ovation when he got out. Earlier, Mumbai Indians made 162 for six.

Suryakumar Yadav led the side and scored 51 off 36 balls. Rohit Sharma made 35, but the rest of the batters could not build on the start. Mukesh Kumar gave Delhi an early breakthrough, removing Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma in quick succession.

Mumbai were two down inside the powerplay. Rohit and Suryakumar added 53 runs to steady things, but the scoring slowed after that. Axar Patel kept things tight and dismissed Rohit.

Vipraj Nigam picked up a wicket, while Kuldeep Yadav was a bit expensive. Suryakumar and Naman Dhir tried to push the scoring in the later overs, but Ngidi dismissed Suryakumar soon after his fifty.

T. Natarajan then got Naman out as Mumbai kept losing wickets.