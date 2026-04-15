Rohit Sharma set to miss Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings clash after hamstring concern

Rohit Sharma is all but ruled out of selection for Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League clash against Punjab Kings on Thursday and is currently being assessed by the team's medical staff.

Rohit had walked off during MI's batting innings in the sixth over after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring during last Sunday's high-scoring clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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Rohit was batting on 19 off 13 balls when he retired hurt, with Mumbai Indians going on to lose the match by 18 runs -- their third successive defeat this season.

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"The medical team and the coaching staff are assessing him and we will get to know," a team official said during Mi's training session on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Will Jacks is “on his way” to join the Mumbai Indians squad, having missed all four of their matches so far this season and set to miss Thursday’s game as well.

Jacks, along with New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, who has now played two games so far, had asked for an extended period of time before joining the squad in India.