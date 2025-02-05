Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s strong record will count: Suresh Raina

Former India middle-order batsman Suresh Raina backs both captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to come good in the Champions Trophy beginning on February 19.

Rohit and Kohli have been having a poor time in the middle of late, but Raina believes the seniors’ past performances should give them the necessary confidence to bounce back at the big stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to broadcaster Star Sports, Raina said: “Rohit Sharma’s strike rate has improved significantly after the ODI World Cup in 2023. Since then, he has scored runs at a strike rate well in excess of 100, making him one of India’s best ODI batsmen.

“For Rohit and Virat, I would say that when you have a strong record of past performances, it gives you a lot of confidence. They complement each other well and both of them have the skill to score big runs. If they perform well, India’s Champions Trophy campaign will benefit immensely.”

India have been clubbed with arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh in the group stage of the tournament to be played in Pakistan, besides India’s matches that will be held in Dubai.

India will be playing three ODIs at home against England beginning in Nagpur on Thursday, a series that’s being viewed as a dress rehearsal for the Champions Trophy.

Raina feels the series will help the likes of Kohli and Rohit to get some valuable game time before the ICC event.

“When it comes to white-ball cricket, Virat knows how to switch on and switch off. He has scored the most runs against England, so his energy will automatically be at a different level. The three ODIs will be played in Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad, all of which are high-scoring venues,” Raina, who was more of a white-ball specialist for India, pointed out.

Talking about India’s spin department, Raina said: “I think (Ravindra) Jadeja will definitely play because of his effectiveness in ODIs. Kuldeep (Yadav) has not played any international match since his injury, but we also have Axar Patel, who has been consistently performing well.

“The pitches in Dubai will offer some seam movement, but spin will also play a role. That’s why Kuldeep, Axar, and Jadeja need to be in top form. Rohit’s choice of team combination will be crucial.”