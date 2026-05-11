Ashwin backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India call-up across all formats after IPL rise

The jury is still out on the debate on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be fast-tracked to the top-tier international cricket, but Ravichandran Ashwin has given his verdict.

The former India off-spinner, speaking to JioHotstar, said he would be keen to watch the 15-year-old represent India in all three formats of the game.

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“He is taking every bowler down. I wouldn’t mind watching him in a Test match, and I wouldn’t mind watching him in all three formats of the game. Get him onto cricket grounds, get people coming along, because he is going to entertain you,” Ashwin said about the Rajasthan Royals opener.

Ashwin termed him the “box-office player”.

“He is leaving no stone unturned, putting every ounce of force he can into the cricket ball. The way he played, even in the U-19 World Cup final, putting everything together, he is looking like a box-office player.

“There are very few windows in your cricketing career where you can absolutely enjoy your cricket, and he is only 15 years old. I think we should just let him be,” Ashwin added.

Sooryavanshi, in his second year in the IPL, has taken the tournament by storm with his breathtaking strokeplay. He has amassed 440 runs from 11 innings at a whopping strike rate of 236.55. He has dominated almost every bowler.

On Saturday, the Royals lost their match to Gujarat Titans by 77 runs, but Sooryavanshi left his mark with an innings of 36 off 16 balls.

Ashwin wants the Royals to keep the kid burden-free.

“There is no point asking him to do things he shouldn’t be doing at this stage of his career. He has experienced players like Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Donovan Ferreira to follow. He shouldn’t be the one carrying that burden.

“If he can give them flying starts, then with the batting line-up they have, they should be winning games like those comfortably.”