Ravi Shastri bats for Sai Sai Sudharsan to be on flight to England

Sai Sudharsan has impressed many with his fluent strokemaking and consistency. Ravi Shastri is also on the list of his admirers and the former India coach believes the left-handed top-order batter is good enough to get a ticket for India’s Test tour of England later this year.

Gujarat Titans’ Sudharsan currently sits atop the run-scorers’ list in IPL 2025 with 504 runs from 10 innings at an average of 50.40 and a strike rate 154.12. He has so far hit five half-centuries and missed the sixth only by two runs, playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

“I see this young man, Sai Sudharsan, for all formats of the game,” Shastri told The ICC Review.

“He seems like a class player and my eyes would be on him certainly. Being a left-hander in England, knowing English conditions, and just his technique, the way he plays, I think he’ll be top of the list for me from the outsiders wanting to get into this side,” Shastri added.

Shastri also backed Sh­reyas Iyer to make the England-bound Test squad, though he admitted that the Punjab Kings captain willface stiff competition from other suitors.

“He (Shreyas) can (make a comeback), but it’s again going to be a competition. White-ball, certain. Test cricket, we’ve got to see who the other players are around,” Shastri observed.

The 62-year-old advised that India should include a left-arm seamer in the squad for the England tour.

“I’ll be looking for a left-armer. I’ll be keeping an eye on which left-armer is in good form, and try and squeeze him in there as the sixth (bowling) option.”