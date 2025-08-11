Labuschagne open to opening role in bid for Ashes Test recall

Marnus Labuschagne is ready to be an opener if that earns him a recall to the Australian Test set-up. With Ashes lined up later this year, Labuschagne’s desperation is understandable.

A poor run with the bat saw the 31-year-old dropped from the Test side for the first time since 2019. He was not part of the team when Australia played Tests in the West Indies in earlier this year.

But with the Ashes against England scheduled in November, the right-handed batter is doing everything he can to get back into the Test side. And for that, he doesn’t mind opening, a job that he did the last time he turned out for Australia in the longest format, in the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

“I’d be happy to do that — I’d love to... If opener is where I need to bat to be playing in the Test team, that’s fine. If you had asked me where I prefer to bat, obviously I have batted at (number) three my whole career, but at this stage, you don’t get a choice,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo, referring to the batter’s interview to News Corp.

“I opened in the World Test Championship final and felt I batted quite well. I got in but did not go on with it,” the Aussie added.

Labuschagne made 17 and 22 in the WTC final as an opener, so it is debatable if Australia would gamble on him in that position in a series where every move gets scrutinised.

But Labuschagne is ready for the grind. It seems he is already in battle mode, keen to “prove the doubters wrong”.

“This (being left out) has given me an opportunity to reflect and not having the pressure of the media saying, ‘Marnus has got to go’.

“I mean that’s part of the game. There is a tipping point but it’s something I thrive on… proving the doubters wrong and being able to find a way. Missing those West Indies Tests gave me the chance to back and think, ‘This is where I want to be and this is how I’m going to get there’,” the South Africa-born cricketer said.

Labuschagne spent his time away from the national team sweating it out with his coaches at home. But his return to the Test set-up will be difficult. Cameron Green did well as the No. 3 batter in the West Indies and it will be difficult for the Australian team management to drop him down the order. So the opening slot is Labuschagne’s best chance, but he has done little to inspire confidence.

Labuschagne will get his chances though. He is in the Australian ODI squad, which will face South Africa in three 50-over games after the ongoing T20I series. After that he will be playing in the Sheffield Shield for Queensland.

The Australia team for the Ashes is likely to be selected in early November, with the series scheduled to start on November 21 in Perth. Labuschagne will have to be at his best to impress the selectors.