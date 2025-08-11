Karun Nair eyes fresh start after mixed England series, lauds Gill and Gambhir’s leadership

Karun Nair knows that he had an “up and down” Test series as a batter in England but doesn’t want to hold on to the disappointment for too long.

Nair played in four of the five Tests in England, but could aggregate only 205 runs at an average of 25. He had only one fifty to show, which came in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

“I was disappointed at not being able to convert the start at The Oval (where he made a 57) into a century. But it was quite important to grind my way on that first day with the team in a tricky position. The nerves were there, but I was feeling good. I

was hoping to convert, which I couldn’t,” Nair told ESPNCricinfo.

The Karnataka batter had earned a recall to the Indian team after scoring heavily in the domestic circuit. But the script did not unfold in the manner Nair had wished. However, the 33-year-old realises that he will have to let go of the lament and concentrate on what lies ahead for him.

“I did reflect a lot. But it’s also important to let go of what has happened and look forward to what I need to do in the next few months.

“It’s about keeping my focus levels up and making sure I go on and make big scores, irrespective of the level I’m playing at,” Nair said.

Reflecting on the intensely-fought series, which India drew 2-2, Nair lauded captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir for guiding the team in the right direction.

“The way Shubman held everyone together and the encouragement he gave was great to see. He was crystal clear with his communication from the beginning. To achieve what he did as a batter, while also leading the team... as a leader, he exemplified the spirit of Gauti bhai,” he said.

“Right at the very beginning, Gauti bhai said, he doesn’t want us to look at it as a team in transition. He didn’t want us to feel that way. The first message we got was ‘this isn’t a young team, this is a gun team and everyone must feel it from within’.”

Nair cited the example of Rishabh Pant, who batted with a fractured foot in the fourth Test in Manchester. “… to see Rishabh walk out to bat with a broken toe — it was one of the moments of the series. It was astonishing for everyone to see. It told you what a great player he is, and more importantly, the person he is.

“That kind of exemplified the philosophy of the team. Of putting everything first for the team, it’s not about individuals.”