Australia’s ‘all guns blazing’ T20 plan powers big win over South Africa in Darwin

The T20 World Cup is still six months away, but the new-look Australian side under Mitchell Marsh already have their plans in place.

It involves an all-out attacking game plan with the side giving a sneak peek into their strategy in the first T20I against South Africa in Darwin on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia lost quick wickets at the start and slipped to 75/6, but didn’t relent.

Tim David was at his merciless best and showed no signs of slowing.

It showed in Australia’s 13 sixes to South Africa’s two with David alone slamming eight sixes in his 83.

“It’s obviously not the team plan to be four down within six overs, but that happens at times,” David said after the victory on Sunday. “We’ve got what we believe is a great calibre of batters in our batting order, and we back each guy to make the right decisions.

“We’ve been playing together as a group now for a while, so there’s not a great deal of instruction from the coaches. They trust the players. We trust ourselves to go out there and we understand the game situation and we make decisions on the fly...

“I think if you’d watched our guys bat over the last period, wherever they bat around the world and when they play for the Australian team, it’s close to all guns blazing... That’s how we think we play best.”