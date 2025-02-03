Ranji Trophy: Jammu and Kashmir crush Baroda by 182 runs, through to last-eight

Jammu and Kashmir produced a fine performance and crushed Baroda by 182 runs to seal their place in the Ranji Trophy quarter finals on Sunday.

With this win in Baroda, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) topped Group A with 35 points. They are the only team in the group not to lose a single game.

Setting Baroda a target of 365, J&K’s off-break bowler Sahil Lotra finished with career-best figures of 7/75 as his team bundled Baroda out for 182 in 54.5 overs. Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq played the perfect foil to Lotra, returning figures of 3/71.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah also lauded the performance of the J&K team. “Congratulations to Team J&K for making it to the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy! A remarkable achievement that reflects the hard work, talent, and determination of our players,” Abdullah said on X.

J&K will be facing Kerala in the quarter-final clash in Pune from February 8.The contest has been relocated from Srinagar due to “potential weather concerns” raised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association with the BCCI.

In Nagpur, Vidarbha’s young left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey came up with an inspired show, grabbing six wickets as last year’s runners-up consolidated their position at the top of Group B, defeating Hyderabad by 58 runs.

Dubey was adjudged Player of the Match, taking 6/57 in the second innings.

In Cuttack, riding openers Shubham Rohilla’s 209 not out and Suraj Vashisht’s unbeaten 154, Services achieved the second-highest successful run-chase in Ranji history, overhauling a 376-run target against Odisha without losing a wicket in Group B.

Summarised scores

• In Baroda: J&K 246 & 284. Baroda 166 & 182 (Sahil Lotra 7/75). J&K won by 182 runs.

• In Nagpur: Vidarbha 190 & 355. Hyderabad 326 & 161 (Harsh Dubey 6/57). Vidarbha won by 58 runs.