Thursday, 31 July 2025

England win toss, choose to bowl in overcast Oval; Prasidh, Jurel, Karun in for India

Ollie Pope opts to bowl in cloudy London; Gill’s India make four changes as Bumrah misses final Test of five-match series

Our Web Desk Published 31.07.25, 03:21 PM
The Oval cricket ground ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London, Wednesday, July 30, 2025

The Oval cricket ground ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London, Wednesday, July 30, 2025 PTI

England won the toss and elected to bowl first under overcast skies at The Oval in the fifth and final Test of the series, dealing another toss blow to Indian stand-in captain Shubman Gill.

With cloud cover threatening and a brief spell of covers coming on before the toss, English skipper Ollie Pope had no hesitation in opting to field, as both sides rang in wholesale changes.

India are without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested, with Prasidh Krishna taking his spot. Dhruv Jurel replaces Rishabh Pant behind the stumps, Akash Deep comes in for Anshul Kamboj, and Karun Nair returns to strengthen the batting in place of Shardul Thakur.

England, who are 2-1 ahead in the five-Test series, have made four changes of their own. Ben Stokes, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse sit out, making way for Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue.

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Karun Nair, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

India Vs England
