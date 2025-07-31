MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 31 July 2025

Stokes weighs risks & takes recovery path, England captain sits out final Test against India

Ben expects to be fully fit in six to seven weeks ahead of the Ashes tour in Australia

Our Bureau Published 31.07.25, 11:16 AM
Joe Root with (right) Ollie Pope at England’s training session at The Oval on Wednesday.

Joe Root with (right) Ollie Pope at England’s training session at The Oval on Wednesday. PTI

England won’t just miss the batting and bowling of Ben Stokes, but also his presence on the field, which stands out due to his innovative field placements. However, a grade III muscle tear around his right shoulder made it a little too risky for the England captain to take the field for the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval.

“It’s one of those weighing up the risk reward, and the risk was way too high for damaging this (shoulder) any further than it currently is. I didn’t want to, and I wouldn’t expect to put any one of my players at risk with an injury like this,” Stokes said at the news conference on Wednesday, the eve of the final Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll start the rehab and focus on what we have coming up... Very disappointed but almost needed a bit more time than I normally would give to these kinds of things to make a decision,” added Stokes, as he expects to be fully fit in six to seven weeks ahead of the Ashes tour in Australia.

Playing as a specialist batter in the final Test in London had crossed the seamer all-rounder’s mind. “There was a bit of emotion going into this kind of stuff when you find out what you’ve done.

“I came down here this morning to give myself every chance of seeing if I could just play as a batter. Bowling was ruled out as soon as the scans came in. You need that time chatting with the medical team, Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum), and then almost just 20 minutes to myself out there, just to really be clear around the decision that we made,” he said.

Looking back on the last Test, Stokes had “no regrets” in his wish to end the game in Manchester, with 15 overs
left on the final day. “(Ravindra) Jadeja and Washington (Sundar) played incredibly well up until that point, so
you understand as to why they wanted to stay put there and get their hundreds.

“But, again, as I said at the end of the game, I’m not going to bowl any of my bowlers in a situation where we can’t win and expose any of those guys to injury. We’re over it. I think India too are over that whole thing,” Stokes said.

RELATED TOPICS

England Cricket Team Ben Stokes Injury
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Govt vows to protect exporters as mobile phones, textiles and auto parts face major hit

India says still committed to bilateral trade deal that is ‘mutually beneficial’ wih US
PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump and Jairam Ramesh (inset)
Quote left Quote right

Both leaders have come to fully understand how he can be swayed through his ego and self-absorbed nature

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT