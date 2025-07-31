Teams ‘lose’ ace bowlers at close of intense tour, India cover bases in bid to draw level

The intensity of a gruelling Test series seems to have taken its toll on the bowlers’ workload with Jasprit Bumrah and Ben Stokes, among others, ruled out of the final Test.

Going into the The Oval Test, which begins on Thursday, it seems that pacers of both the teams are facing the brunt of the impact. It’s not just Bumrah and the England skipper, but also Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse who have been forced to sit out.

Bumrah is unlikely to play following advice from the medical team after a close evaluation of his workload in the previous three matches. The decision is in line with safeguarding his back and keeping in mind the long-term interests.

Shubman Gill, however, refused to rule out the No.1 fast bowler at the news conference. “We will take a decision tomorrow (Thursday),” the captain said on Bumrah’s availability. “The wicket looks very green. So let’s see.”

Bumrah has picked 14 wickets in three Tests. He, however, struggled with his rhythm and pace in Manchester, bowling 33 overs in the first innings — the most he has bowled in a single innings — with figures of 2 for 103, the first time he conceded over 100 runs in a Test innings.

It showed in his pace with the percentage of deliveries over 140kmph dropping from 42.7 per cent at Headingley to 22.3 per cent at Lord’s before slipping to just 0.5 per cent at Old Trafford.

Stokes, too, has paid the price for bowling 140 overs in the four Tests, including 35 across both innings in Manchester. He was seen clutching his right shoulder during the spell on the final day at Old Trafford. He has a torn shoulder muscle.

“The risk was way too high for damaging this any further than it currently is,” Stokes said. “It’s obviously very, very disappointing.”

Ollie Pope will lead the side for the fifth time in Tests. England have made four changes in all from the draw in Manchester, with Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue all coming into the side.

India's captain Shubman Gill, Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur during a training session

Bumrah’s likely absence has also opened the door for a fit Akash Deep to make the playing XI along with Arshdeep Singh, who will replace Anshul Kamboj. The left-

arm seamer will make his debut on Thursday after injuring his finger ahead of the fourth Test.

However, it is unlikely that Kuldeep Yadav will get a chance on this tour, because of varying reasons. The greenish wicket has strengthened the case for including a fourth seamer in Shardul Thakur, whose presence also provides depth to the batting.

With Rishabh Pant unavailable, the team management doesn’t want to compensate on the batting since Dhruv Jurel hasn’t had an opportunity to show his skills on this tour.

India have a golden opportunity against an under-strength England and the think-tank wants to cover all bases to level the series.