Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder faces action after dugout phone breach

Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder has come under scrutiny after television cameras caught him using a mobile phone inside the team dugout during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The clip was first posted on Instagram by a social media influencer. It shows Bhinder in the dugout during Rajasthan Royals’ six-wicket win in Guwahati on Friday, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting next to him. The footage has since been verified.

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"Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the protocol of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) as cell phones are banned in the dugout during match," a BCCI official confirmed. IPL rules are clear on this point.

Phones are allowed for team managers inside the dressing room but not in the dugout during play.

On IPL's official website, the concerned clause regarding PMOA protocol 2026 states: "The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout."

People familiar with the rules said the restriction is well known inside franchises and part of basic anti-corruption protocol training. Bhinder has been with Rajasthan Royals since the franchise began.

"It could be inadvertent but there has to be some action since it amounts to breach. Whether it will be warning or match ban will depend on match referee and ACU report. Based on that IPL GC can take a call," the senior official said.

The case will now go through the match referee and the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). Any action will depend on their report.

Bhinder’s presence in the dugout has also drawn attention because Vaibhav Sooryavanshi referred to him as his "local guardian" during the post-match presentation.