Skipper's mantra for Vaibhav: Parag praises Sooryavanshi's unwavering performance

Rajasthan Royals have a rising star in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and captain Riyan Parag thinks he should be allowed to enjoy his game.

Vaibhav, 14, has been making waves since his IPL debut last year. His 175 in the final

of the recent Under-19 World Cup is just one example of his exploits.

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“I feel that what he has done over the last one year is something very few young players have managed. Wherever he goes, he is scoring runs, and it’s great to see that. It’s not about making the IPL or anything like that... for India, as a cricketing nation, having an opener of such quality at such a young age speaks volumes,” Parag said in Jaipur on Thursday.

“As far as his role is concerned, my message to him would be simple... don’t

get overwhelmed by the attention. Avoid too many media interactions, just enjoy

the game.

“Let him be. He is only 15-16 years old. Let him play his cricket. He is doing very well and has the potential to make the country proud.”

Coach Kumar Sangakkara said Royals have tried to find more flexibility in the side.

“We had to upscale our side in terms a little bit of batting depth, in terms of local spin, our all-rounders, (and) in terms of more options that we have in the bowling department so that we can also rejig the batting line-up.

“With the trades that we’ve done, with some of the auction buys, we have managed to address the local spin department so that we can then start looking at different options in terms of overseas batters and bowlers and that gives us a little bit more flexibility,” Sangakkara said.