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regular-article-logo Friday, 20 March 2026

Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood to miss early IPL matches, franchises face early setback: Report

Cricket Australia is taking a cautious approach with their pacers ahead a busy schedule from August that includes 21 Test matches in a 12-month period

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 20.03.26, 10:46 AM
Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood PTI file pictures

Four leading Australian fast bowlers — Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis — are set to miss the start of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, with the latter likely to be ruled out entirely, in a move driven by workload management ahead of a packed international calendar.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood will miss at least the start of IPL while Nathan Ellis is set to be ruled out of the tournament completely.

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The report said Cricket Australia (CA) is taking a cautious approach with their pacers ahead a busy schedule from August that includes 21 Test matches in a 12-month period.

Australia will tour South Africa, India and England before defending the ODI World Cup title in 2027.

"The trio's availability will depend on progress in their return to play protocols over the next few weeks," the report said.

Test captain Cummins has featured in only one Test last summer due to a back stress injury, while Hazlewood missed the entire series due to hamstring and Achilles issues.

The duo also missed the T20 World Cup.

Starc played all five Ashes Tests and the back-end of the Big Bash League, but not the T20 World Cup as he has retired from the format.

Australia selector Tony Dodemaide had said that Cummins and Hazlewood's availability for the IPL purely was a "timing issue".

"If it was in reverse, the IPL was first and the World Cup was second, then they'd be missing the IPL to play in the World Cup," said Dodemaide.

"It's not going to be frustrating for us at all. We know their commitment to want to play and succeed for Australia."

Cummins is the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Starc plays for Delhi Capitals and Hazlewood for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The IPL begins on March 28 in Bengaluru.

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